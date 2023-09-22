Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $461,620.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,445,988.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.