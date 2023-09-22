Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $18.73

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.