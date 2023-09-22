Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price at $33.67

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $38,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,427.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $38,010.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,512 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $9,647,000.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.48 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

