AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

