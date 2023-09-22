Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

