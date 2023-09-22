Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REXR. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

