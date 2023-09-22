Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Emeren Group

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 378,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,488. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

