Citigroup Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Stephens cut shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,618. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

