Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Raymond James

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

