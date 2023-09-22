StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

