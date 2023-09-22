Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

