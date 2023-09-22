SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of SM opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 4.36. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

