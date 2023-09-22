Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,132 shares of company stock worth $24,220,125 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.