NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Laurentian lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
