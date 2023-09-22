NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Laurentian lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NWH.UN stock opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.49.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

