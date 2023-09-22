Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $3.07

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tilray by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tilray by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

