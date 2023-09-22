Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $3.07

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.
Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TLRY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Stock Performance
Tilray stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.39.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.