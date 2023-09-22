Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Popular

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $77.45.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Popular by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Popular by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.