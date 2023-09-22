Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPCR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

