Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$1.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.68.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

