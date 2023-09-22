PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives $5.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYPS

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 39.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,789 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $425.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.51.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.