PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives $5.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

MYPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYPS

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 39.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,789 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $425.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.51.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.