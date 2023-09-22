OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

