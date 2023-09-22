Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target Raised to $79.20

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by HSBC from $77.90 to $79.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

YUMC stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

