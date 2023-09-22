StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
Shares of NTN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.