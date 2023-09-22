WNS (NYSE:WNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

WNS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. WNS has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

