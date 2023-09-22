Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.64. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

