Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Worley Stock Performance
Worley stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Worley has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.
Worley Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Worley Company Profile
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
