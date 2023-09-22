PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.