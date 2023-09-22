PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

