Barclays Trims Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $40.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.