Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

