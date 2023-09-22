Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $121.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Leidos from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.70.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

