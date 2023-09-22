Cushman & Wakefield’s (CWK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.35. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 20.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 75.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.