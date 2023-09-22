Pegasystems’ (PEGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,975 shares of company stock worth $245,240. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,673,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

