PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.08.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

