RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX opened at $72.64 on Monday. RTX has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

