Bank of America Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $143.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

