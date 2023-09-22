Bank of America Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $35.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 210,980 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $310,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

