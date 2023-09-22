Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

