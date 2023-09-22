Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.93.

PGR opened at $142.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

