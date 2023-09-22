High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. High Tide had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,344,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 477,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

