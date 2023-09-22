Bank of America Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $65.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $53.95 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,864.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

