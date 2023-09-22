Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Formula One Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

FWONK opened at $63.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $62.67 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

