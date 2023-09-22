Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.35.

PFE opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

