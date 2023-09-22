Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.00 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

