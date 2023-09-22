Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $25.93 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

