Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.8 %
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
