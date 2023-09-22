ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

