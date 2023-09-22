Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

