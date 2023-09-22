Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMRAF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emera from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

