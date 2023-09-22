Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of Ascential stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Ascential has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

