Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Ascential Stock Performance
Shares of Ascential stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Ascential has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $2.47.
Ascential Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.