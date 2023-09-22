PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

