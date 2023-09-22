Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

